Wimbledon: Arm injury ends Djokovic’s run

An arm injury has forced Serbian star Novak Djokovic to retire while he was trailing by one set to Tomas Berdych of Czech Republic in the men’s singles quarter-finals of the Wimbledon tennis tournament.

Three-time Wimbledon champion Djokovic had medical timeout after losing the first set 6-7 (2) here on Wednesday evening. But when he was 0-2 down in the second set, he decided to withdraw after 63 minutes of contest, reports Efe news agency.

Berdych, a finalist at the 2010 edition of Wimbledon, advanced to the semi-finals at the All England Club for the second time in a row and for the seventh time in Grand Slams.

The 31-year-old Czech will take on Swiss star Roger Federer for a place in the final.