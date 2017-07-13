Supreme Court raps Assam CM Sarbanand Sonowal over NRC draft preparation

The Supreme Court on Thursday took exception to Assam Chief Minister Sarbanand Sonowal’s interference with the preparation of the National Register of Citizens (NRC) draft in the state.

Sonowal had said the NRC draft would be prepared by December 31, 2017, as against the March 31, 2018 deadline set by the apex court, which was monitoring the process.

A bench of Justice Ranjan Gogoi and Justice Robinson Fali Nariman said the apex court did not appreciate any other authority intervening in the national register preparation process when the court was monitoring it.

“We have a statement of Assam Chief Minister that he has revised the date (for the preparation of NRC in Assam) to December 31. When the Supreme Court is monitoring, how can another agency intervene?” Justice Gogoi asked.

“We have spent time, money and energy. It is not fair to this court,” Justice Gogoi said.

Justice Gogoi said when the court had given time till Match 31, 2018, who was the Chief Minister to revise the date.