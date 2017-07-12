Volvo Auto India launches V90 Cross Country

Volvo Auto India on Wednesday launched the V90 Cross Country priced at Rs 60 lakh (ex-showroom, India).

“The car is equipped with features that is unparalleled in the segment and, as part of the product strategy to provide feature-rich standard equipment, we expect V90 Cross Country to bring a healthy contribution to our portfolio,” said Tom von Bonsdorff, Managing Director, Volvo Auto India.

The new car was launched along with the opening of the company’s new dealership which is the fourth facility in the NCR region and 18th in the country.