Motorola launches ‘Moto E4’ and ‘Moto E4 plus’ series in India

Extending its ‘Moto series in India, Lenovo-owned Motorola on Wednesday launched ‘Moto E4’ and ‘Moto E4 Plus’ smartphones.

The Rs 9,999 ‘Moto E4 Plus’ will be available as a Flipkart exclusive from 11.59 p.m. of July 12, with launch offers including data plans from Jio and Idea. The Rs 8,999 ‘Moto E4’ will be available across all major retail outlets from July 12.

The key feature of ‘E4 Plus’ is its massive 5,000mAh battery that can run for long hours and supports fast charging.

‘E4 Plus’ comes with a three-slot design to accommodate dual 4G/VOLTE support and expandable storage.

‘E4 Plus’ is powered by MT6737 quad-core 1.3GHz quad-core processor and comes with 3GB RAM/32GB ROM.

It features a 5.5-inch HD display, sports 13MP rear camera and single-LED flash support and 5MP front camera with ‘Party flash’.

‘E4 Plus’ also comes with a home button doubles as a fingerprint sensor.

‘Moto E4’ runs on a MT6737 quad-core 1.3Ghz processor and is powered by 2GB RAM and 16GB ROM with expandable storage upto 128 GB. It comes equipped with a 2,800 mAh battery.

‘E4’ comes with a 5-inch HD display and is equipped with 8MP rear camera with LED flash and 5MP front camera with selfie flash.

Both devices run on the latest Android Nougat 7.1.1 and sport the consumer favourite ‘Moto Display’.