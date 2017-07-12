Manchester United appoint Carrick as captain

Following former Manchester United captain Wayne Rooney’s exit to his childhood club Everton, the former English Premier League (EPL) champions have named veteran England footballer Michael Carrick as their new captain.

“Michael Carrick is the new captain of Manchester United,” the club announced in a statement on Tuesday.

The 35-year-old, who has made 314 appearances for Manchester United, said he never thought of achieving so much with the club.

“It feels great and it is such a huge honour to captain such a great club, It is my 12th year now and I came as a 25-year-old. I never thought I could be here for so long and achieve so much,” Carrick said.

“Now, to lead the boys and look after the young boys, to guide them in some ways, it is a nice thing and a real pleasure. I came to this club as a footballer and I am now a huge fan. I have grown to love the club over the years and to be in this position is very special for me,” he added.

Having won the English Premier League title five times with Manchester United since 2006, Michael admitted he would like to lead his team by example.

“I am not like that. I will speak when I need to speak, but I am quite laid back and chilled out really. I will try to lead by example” he said.

Carrick has also won the Community Shield six times and Champions League and Europa League once each with the club.