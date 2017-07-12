Chandimal, Tharanga to lead Sri Lanka in different formats

The sudden resignation of Angelo Matthews has prompted Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) to appoint Dinesh Chandimal as the national team’s Test captain while veteran Upul Tharanga was handed over the reins of the side in the shorter formats.

The national cricket board on Wednesday announced captaincy roles for Chandimal and Tharanga.

“Dinesh Chandimal has been appointed captain of the national Test team whilst Upul Tharanga has been appointed captain of ODI and T20 formats,” the board said in a statement.

Wicket-keeper batsman Chandimal has so far played 36 Tests, scoring 2,540 runs at an average of 42.33 while Tharanga averages 34.32 in One-Day Internationals (ODI) and 13.50 in Twenty20 International

Mathews stepped down as captain following a poor show against Zimbabwe, where the hosts lost 2-3 in the just-concluded ODI series.

Mathews had led Sri Lanka in 34 Tests, 98 ODIs and 12 T20Is.

The new captains will kick-start their leadership stints in the full home series against India, starting July 26.