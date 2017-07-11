Supreme Court stays rules banning sale of cattle for slaughter

The Supreme Court on Tuesday extended across the country the Madras High Court order putting on hold the Centre’s notification banning the sale and purchase of cattle for slaughter from the cattle market.

As a bench of Chief Justice Jagdish Singh Khehar and Justice D.Y. Chandrachud extended the operation of the Madras High Court order, the Centre told the court that it would be renotifying the Rules after considering objections from the stakeholders.

Meat sellers have complained of the adverse impact on their trade.

The Centre had on May 25 brought a notification by which sale and purchase of cattle in the cattle market for slaughter was banned. Several states refused to implement it.