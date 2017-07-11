All-in-one ‘Microsoft 365’ launched for businesses, enterprises

Microsoft has launched an all-in-one software product called ‘Microsoft 365’ — a new set that brings together Office 365, Windows 10, enterprise mobility and security for businesses.

The company introduced two ‘Microsoft 365’ offerings — ‘Microsoft 365 Enterprise’ and ‘Microsoft 365 Business’.

Designed for large organisations, ‘Microsoft 365 Enterprise’ is the evolution of company’s Secure Productive Enterprise offering and includes Office 365 Enterprise, Windows 10 Enterprise and Enterprise Mobility + Security.

‘Microsoft 365 Business’ is designed for small- to medium-sized businesses with up to 300 users and integrates Office 365 Business Premium with tailored security and management features from Windows 10 and Enterprise Mobility and Security.

Announcing this at its annual conference ‘Microsoft Inspire’ in Washington, DC, late on Monday, the company said that digital transformation has opened an estimated $4.5 trillion market opportunity.

“Digital transformation is a wave of business innovation fueled by cloud technologies like the Internet of Things, augmented reality, artificial intelligence and data,” Judson Althoff, Executive Vice President, Worldwide Commercial Business at Microsoft, wrote in a blog post.

To fuel its partners’ success and help meet the goal of a $20 billion cloud run rate by 2018, the company also announced that Microsoft ‘Azure Stack’ is now available to order.

‘Azure Stack’ is an extension of Azure that brings the agility and fast-paced innovation of cloud computing to on-premises environments and enables entirely new hybrid cloud scenarios.

“Azure Stack offers a truly consistent hybrid cloud platform, providing an ideal fit for customers who want flexibility without having to build applications in a different way,” Althoff wrote.