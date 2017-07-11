Lalu records statement in fodder scam case

RJD chief and former Bihar Chief Minister Lalu Prasad recorded his statement in a special CBI court here on Tuesday over the fodder scam case.

According to his lawyer, the statement was recorded in relation to fraudulent withdrawal of money from the Chaibasa treasury.

In total, 17 questions were asked by the Central Bureau of Investigation court.

The Rashtriya Janata Dal chief pleaded not guilty and said that he was implicated at the behest of his opponents.

He will again appear on Thursday.

Lalu Prasad has been convicted and sentenced to five-year imprisonment in one of the five cases for which he is being tried in the fodder scam.

The Rs 900-crore scam surfaced in the early 1990s when he was the Chief Minister.

The majority of the cases are related to the southern region of then undivided Bihar, which after the division formed the state of Jharkhand.