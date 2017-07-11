Jay Z’s marriage to Beyoncé wasn’t ‘totally built’ on truth

Rapper Jay Z admits his marriage to singer Beyoncé Knowles wasn’t “totally built” on 100 per cent truth.

This came to light during Beyonce’s 2016 album “Lemonade” and again in the rapper’s latest studio album “4:44”, which documents the couple’s marital troubles (including infidelity accusations, raising children and more) in great detail.

After tackling race issues in the US for his footnotes for “The Story of O.J.” mini-documentary, Jay Z released another personal piece pegged to the album’s title track on Monday.

The father of three is joined by celebrities Chris Rock, Will Smith, Kendrick Lamar, Aziz Ansari and others for a candid discussion on relationships, love and the pressure that comes with dating in the public eye, reports eonline.com.

Reflecting on his nearly decade-long marriage to Beyonce, Jay Z said: “This is my real life. I just ran into this place and we built this big, beautiful mansion of a relationship that wasn’t totally built on the 100 per cent truth and it starts cracking.”

“Things start happening that the public can see,” he recalled. “Then we had to get to a point of ‘Okay, tear this down and let’s start from the beginning.’ It’s the hardest thing I’ve ever done.”