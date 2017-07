Opposition parties on Tuesday named Gopalkrishna Gandhi as their candidate for the August 5 Vice Presidential election.

Congress President Sonia Gandhi made the announcement at a meeting of 18 parties here, informed sources said.

Hamid Ansari has been the Vice President and ex-officio Chairman of the Rajya Sabha since August 11, 2007. He won a second term on August 11, 2012. His current term ends on August 10.