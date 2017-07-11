‘Beparwah’ my most challenging song: Tiger Shroff

Mumbai, Actor Tiger Shroff says the song “Beparwah” from his movie “Munna Michael” was his most challenging.

Tiger on Tuesday morning shared a glimpse of the song, which will be out on Wednesday.

The 27-year-old actor said in the video: “This was very challenging for me. It’s my biggest song till date. After every shot and take, I felt ike puking because I used to put so much of eeforts in the shots. I couldn’t see anything in front of me… But I was just dancing like a mad man because of all the light.”

The “Baaghi” star is hoping that the audience appreciates his hard work in the song.

“It was very challenging for me. So keeping that in mind, I am really hoping that people like and appreciate the hard work we have done,” he said.

Tiger captioned the video: “My biggest and most challenging Song till date. Blood, sweat and love! ‘Beparwah’ out tomorrow on Eros Now.”

The movie, releasing on July 21, is directed by Sabbir Khan. The Eros International and Viki Rajani’s action-music entertainer also stars debutante Nidhhi Agerwal and Nawazuddin Siddiqui.

It is based on the story of Munna, a street boy from Teen Batti slum locality here. He loves dancing and grows up idolising King of Pop Michael Jackson.