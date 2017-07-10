Sony India unveils ‘smart’ audio system at Rs 33,990

Sony India on Monday launched a new high-power, portable home audio system at Rs 33,990 in India.

The product will be available across all Sony Centres and major electronic stores from July 13.

‘MHC-V50D’ is equipped with the latest motion control to manage the selection of tracks.

The smart technology can drive a smartphone’s motion with a simple left and right shake to change tracks; play and pause favourite tracks and also manage the volume control, the company said in a statement.

The speaker comes with unique features like party lights, karaoke mode, motion control and DJ effects. Users can also control music via Wi-fi or Bluetooth.

The speaker can be connected with other Sony ‘One Box’ audio systems to amplify the sound and create a high-power audio chain effect.

This feature is designed to enhance acoustic experience and produce powerful sound, the company said.