Pakistan wants solution to all issues with India: Aziz

Pakistan is seeking dialogue with India and wants to resolve all outstanding matters, including Kashmir issue, through talks, a senior Pakistani leader has said.

Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif’s advisor Sartaj Aziz on Sunday said Islamabad wanted to restore peace in the South Asian region and would continue extending “political, moral and diplomatic support to Kashmiris until they achieve freedom from India”.

According to The News International, Aziz said “India will have to give freedom to Kashmiris”.

He said that Indian atrocities in the Kashmir Valley had reached the peak after Hizbul commander Burhan Wani’s death last year during clashes with Indian security forces.