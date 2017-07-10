I’m not obsessed with future: Sushant Singh Rajput

New Delhi, He neither dwells on his success, nor does he keep thinking about the future. Actor Sushant Singh Rajput, who has delivered memorable performances in films like “Kai Po Che!” and “M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story”, says his focus has always been about doing things he likes — irrespective of their result.

“In 2006, I was a background dancer at IIFA (International Indian Film Academy) celebrations. Then when I made my debut in 2013, I performed at IIFA and in 2017, I am nominated for the Best Actor award. Right now, I am actually enjoying it but that’s not what I do most of the times.”

“I don’t reflect… neither am I obsessed with future,” Sushant, who was in the capital to be part of the Super Boxing League (SBL) last week, told IANS.

“Every time I do something that I really like but don’t know how to do it, I am really engaged. It’s like playing video game. So risk taking, perseverance and hard work are subjective… And they are by-products of something very crucial… That crucial bit is is what you like doing. Money and acknowledgment are by-products,” he added.

Citing his own example of how he followed his dreams, he said: “I was a scholarship student, but even if I would have done anything else, I don’t think I would have this much money and acknowledgment. I mustered courage and did something that I always wanted to do… (The result is that) I was driving a Maruti then and I am driving a Maserati now,” said Sushant.

An actor who tasted fame with television show “Pavitra Rishta”, Sushant’s Bollywood journey began when he landed a role in Abhishek Kapoor’s “Kai Po Che!”. Later on, he went on to feature in “Shuddh Desi Romance” and “Detective Byomkesh Bakshy!”, which helped him find his feet in Bollywood.

The actor is now gearing up to visit a NASA centre to prepare for his forthcoming space adventure film “Chanda Mama Door Ke”.

Asked if he would call himself a method actor, Sushant said: “People generally confuse between method acting and spontaneous acting. I feel that there is always a method to spontaneity… It’s not like…Okay… Anybody who can be confident in front of camera, can learn lines is not an actor.”

“People here confuse a confident memorizing guy to be a spontaneous actor, but when you look, you will see that the spontaneity doesn’t change in each film, it’s just confidence.”

“The thing is that if I play Dhoni or if I play or if I play Byomkesh, you will feel that of course he is spontaneous. (But) if you see three films in one go, you will notice that I try to change my spontaneity from one film to another. And for that you need two things — observing the differentiators and then spending a period of time so that those mannerism become a part of you, and the way you think.

“So, there is always a method to spontaneity.”

Apart from his films, Sushant also makes headlines for his positive and influencing messages on social media.

Ask him from where he gets all the life musings, and he says: “They are not lessons, and they don’t have to do with spirituality. It is just that those are just wild thoughts that come in my mind and I am very bad with writing and keeping a diary, so I write that.”

“Sometimes in my life, I just want to go back and think or probably read what I was thinking on that particular day, so I just create it so that I can go back and read.”