Veteran actor Sumita Sanyal dies at 71

Veteran actor Sumita Sanyal, who had worked in both Bengali and Hindi cinema, passed away at the age of 71 here on Sunday.

Sanyal was best known for her role in superhit Bollywood flick “Anand” starring Amitabh Bachchan and Rajesh Khanna.

Sanyal was married to film editor Subodh Roy, and had acted in over 30 Bengali films, including the Dilip Kumar starrer “Sagina Mahato” in 1971.

“Saddened at the passing of veteran actress Sumita Sanyal. My condolences to her family, friends and fans,” West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee tweeted.

Born on October 9, 1945, as Manjula Sanyal in Darjeeling, the actor was also part of Hindi movies like “Guddi”, “Aashirwad” and “Mere Apne”.

Sanyal’s debut movie was “Khokhababur Pratyabartan” which released in 1960.

Actor Prosenjit Chatterjee also expressed his condolences.

“Saddened to hear about the demise of the veteran actress Sumita Sanyal. May her soul rest in peace,” Chatterjee tweeted.