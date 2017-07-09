PM calls Sonowal to take stock of Assam flood situation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi called Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal over phone from New Delhi on Sunday and took stock of the prevailing flood situation in the state.

Modi enquired about measures taken by the Assam government to provide succour to the marooned people, damage caused by flood and status of relief and rescue operations.

He said the central government is taking flood and erosion in Assam very seriously and assured the Chief Minister that the Union government would extend all support to the state government in mitigating the situation.

Sonowal informed Modi about the government’s effective and expeditious measures to reach out to the affected people. He said that ministers of his Cabinet have already been directed to rush to affected areas to take stock of flood situation and step up relief and rescue operations, ensuring proper arrangement of facilities for the flood-affected and relief camp residents.

He said the MPs and MLAs of concerned areas have also been asked to remain in their constituencies and supervise rescue and relief operations.

Informing the Prime Minister that all district administrations have been alerted to fully prepare themselves for tackling the current wave of floods, the Chief Minister also spoke about regular review meetings held by him to monitor the situation.

Sonowal also said that relief camps have been opened for marooned people and relief materials have been distributed to the inmates. He also said that ex gratia relief to the next of kin of those killed in the current spate of flood have been disbursed within 48 hours.

Sonowal said the Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Department, along with State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF), have been carrying out joint operations to rescue the marooned animals and fodder for cattle has been made adequately available in flood-hit areas.

Sonowal also informed that the Agriculture Department is taking measures to ensure the supply of superior quality seeds to the farmers whose crops have been devastated. He also explained to the Prime Minister about steps taken by the state Public Works Department to repair damaged roads and all necessary steps taken by state Water Resources Department to tackle erosion, including ensuring availability of anti-erosion materials for prompt action at affected sites.

The Chief Minister also informed about the state government’s decision to procure a dredger for excavation of river bed apart from preparing an anti-erosion plan adopting latest technology.