First Tesla Model 3 electric car rolling off production line

The long-awaited first Tesla Model 3 electric car for the public is finally rolling off the assembly line pending a “final checkout”.

“Production Unit 1 of Model 3 is now built and going through final checkout,” Tesla CEO Elon Musk tweeted on Saturday and unveiled the pictures of an actual Model 3.

Tesla has been working on a limited production run of the Model 3 electric car. The first 30 new cars are expected to be delivered to customers on July 28.

In several Twitter posts, Musk said the California-based company will produce 100 cars in August and more than 1,500 in September.

It looks like “we can reach 20,000 Model 3 cars per month in December”, Musk said.

Model 3 is a major step for Tesla, and will be priced around $35,000. It “achieves 215 miles (346 km) of range per charge” and is “designed to attain the highest safety ratings in every category”.