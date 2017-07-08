Modi likely to address NDA MPs on prez election eve

New Delhi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to address a meeting of NDA MPs on July 16, a day ahead of voting in the presidential election.

NDA’s presidential candidate Ram Nath Kovind may attend the meeting, BJP sources said today.

Kovind has been on a tour of the states meeting MPs and MLAs who are supporting his presidential bid, and may decide to interact with the NDA MPs a day before the voting for the top constitutional post, they said.

The Monsoon Session of Parliament starts from July 17, the day of the election. Proceedings in both the Houses will be adjourned for a day due to death of sitting members.

The BJP Parliamentary Party executive will also meet on July 16 and it will be followed by a meeting of NDA leaders.

The sources said an all-party meeting may also be held on the same day.

Kovind, who was in Madhya Pradesh today, will travel to Chhattisgarh tomorrow and be accompanied by Finance Minister Arun Jaitley and BJP general secretary Arun Singh during his meetings with supporting MPs and MLAs.

He will be in Gujarat on July 11, when BJP chief Amit Shah will also be there He will accompanied by BJP general secretary Bhupender Yadav, the sources said.

He will be in Jharkhand on July 12 and in Himachal Pradesh and Rajasthan on July 13.

BJP sources said they are confident that Kovind will get over two-thirds votes in his contest against the opposition candidate Meira Kumar.