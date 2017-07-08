Kim Jong-un pays tribute to grandfather on death anniversary

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un on Saturday paid tributes to his grandfather, Kim Il-sung, on his 23rd death anniversary.

As is tradition, Kim Jong-un reportedly paid a visit in the morning to the Kumsusan Sun Palace, located northeast of Pyongyang, where the embalmed bodies of his grandfather and father, Kim Jong-il, are kept, reports Efe news.

The North Korean leader was accompanied by members of the country’s only political party and senior military officials who were also present at the launch of an intercontinental ballistic missile on Tuesday.

After paying his respects to his grandfather, Kim Jong-un also visited and laid a wreath at monuments dedicated to him and Kim Jong-il, who died in 2011.