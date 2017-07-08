Can’t wait to experience zero gravity: Sushant Singh Rajput

Actor Sushant Singh Rajput, who will head to a NASA centre in the US to prepare for his next film — a space adventure titled “Chanda Mama Door Ke” — says he is looking forward to experience zero gravity and explore Newton’s Laws of Motion, something he learnt as a student.

“I am looking forward to that experience,” Sushant told IANS when asked about his plans to visit a National Aeronautics and Space Administration centre.

“For the first 18, 19 years of my life, I have been studying all these theories of (Isaac) Newton and (Albert) Einstein. Now for the very first time, I will go there and experience all these things that so far was only in my head. I will experience zero gravity for the first time and I will experience how does it feel to walk on the moon.

“All these things that I only studied or have the concept of in my head, I will explore it now, so I am really excited. The best thing about this is that NASA has been kind enough to allow me to come there and actually experience the authentic training that they are asked to do,” he added.

Directed by Sanjay Puran Singh Chauhan, the film also stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui and R. Madhavan.

Sushant was in the capital to be a part of the Super Boxing League which began here on Friday.

Sushant is the co-owner of the home team Delhi Gladiators that defeated Haryana Warriors with a margin of 12-6 in the presence of its CEO and founder Bill Dosanjh and Chairman, Olympic medallist boxer Amir Khan. The inaugural fight night saw boxers from both teams impress the crowd at the Siri Fort Squash & Badminton Stadium here.

Talking about his association with the event, the actor, who famously played cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni in the biopic “M.S. Dhoni – The Untold Story”, said: “I was really very excited. People can say that ‘He is a good actor, he is a bad actor’. But one thing nobody can deny is that I only do things in which I am really interested in and this is one of the things.”

“I always loved these boxing films and this was the first time we were attempting and promising everybody that this is going to be a league that would probably match international standards.”