A.R. Rahman shortlisted for World Soundtrack Awards

Oscar winning composer A.R.Rahman is delighted that his music from the film “Viceroy’s House” has been shortlisted for the World Soundtrack Awards, a public choice award.

“Delighted to be shortlisted for the World Soundtrack Awards Public Choice Award for ‘Viceroy’s House’,” Rahman tweeted on Friday.

All soundtrack and film music fans worldwide can cast their personal vote for what they consider the best soundtrack of the past 12 months. The soundtrack that gets the highest number of votes will receive the World Soundtrack Public Choice Award 2017.

Directed by Gurinder Chadha, a British filmmaker of Sikh origin, “Viceroy’s House” also stars Huma Qureshi, “Downton Abbey” star Hugh Bonneville, Gillian Anderson and late actor Om Puri.

The film will release as “Partition: 1947” in India on August 18.