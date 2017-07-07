G20 leaders pledge to eliminate all terror safe havens

Pledging a joint crackdown on the global scourge of terrorism and to check its funding sources, G20 leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, today said all terror safe havens must be eliminated in every part of the world.

In a joint declaration on countering terrorism on the first day of the G20 Summit here, they resolved to facilitate swift and targeted exchanges of information between intelligence, law enforcement and judicial authorities on operational information-sharing, preventive measures and criminal justice response.

“We will ensure that terrorists are brought to justice.

We will work to improve the existing international information architecture in the areas of security, travel and migration, including INTERPOL, ensuring the necessary balance between security and data protection aspects,” they said in a 21-point declaration.

The G20 nations said border agencies will strengthen cooperation to detect travel for terrorist purposes, including by identifying priority transit and destination countries of terrorists.

“We will address in close coordination the evolving threats and potential vulnerabilities in aviation security systems and exchange information on risk assessments,” the declaration said.

In efforts to choke funding for terror activities, the G20 leaders reiterated their resolve to make the international financial system entirely hostile to terrorist financing and deepen exchange of information, including working with the private sector.

“We call for strengthening measures against the financing of international terrorist organisations in particular ISIL/ ISIS/ Daesh, Al Qaida and their affiliates,” the declaration said.

Stressing that there should be no “safe spaces” for terrorist financing anywhere in the world, the G20 nations expressed their commitment to intensify capacity building and technical assistance, especially in relation to terrorist financing hot-spots.

“We will advance the effective implementation of the international standards on transparency and beneficial ownership of legal persons and legal arrangements for the purposes of countering financing terrorism,” it added.

According to the declaration, low cost attacks by small cells and individuals funded by small amounts of money transferred through a wide range of payment means are an increasing challenge.

“We call upon countries to address all alternative sources of financing of terrorism, including dismantling connections, where they exist, between terrorism and transnational organised crime,” it noted.

Further, the leaders said they highlight the importance of providing appropriate support to the victims of terrorist acts and will enhance cooperation and exchange of best practices to this end.

Earlier, Modi had delivered a strong message against terror activities and called for concerted global crackdown against countries that support on nations supporting terrorism for their own political goals.