Darjeeling: Hill parties take out rallies for separate state

Rallies and protest marches were taken out in various parts of Darjeeling today in support of their demand for a separate state of Gorkhaland.

All parties of Darjeeling hills yesterday decided to continue with the indefinite shutdown, which entered its 23nd day today.

As part of the protests, activists of political parties, dressed in traditional Nepali attire, took out various rallies.

The Gorkha Janmukti Morcha plans to take out a rally from Darjeeling station to Singhmari area via Chowkbazar to demand withdrawal of forces from the hills and restoration of Internet services, which have been snapped since June 18.

A six-hour-long meeting yesterday had witnessed an intense debate on whether to continue the bandh, which started on June 15 for a separate Gorkhaland state, before deciding to carry on with it.

With food supply severely hit due to the ongoing shutdown, GJM activists and NGOs of the hills were seen distributing food items among the people.

Except medicine shops, all the shops, schools, colleges remained closed.

The police and security forces are patrolling the streets and keeping a vigil at the entry and exit routes.