5 die after consuming toddy in Azamgarh; 9 officials suspended

Five persons died and six others were taken ill allegedly after consuming toddy at Kewathiya village here following which six excise department officials and three policemen were suspended today.

Police identified the deceased as Subri Paswan (35), Keshav (45), Shivkumar (18), Ram Nayan (70) and Shyamjeet (18).

Superintendent of Police Ajay Kumar Shahni today said it has been found in initial probe all of them consumed toddy, a locally fermented brew from palm tree juice, last night.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath ordered immediate suspension of police station incharge of Raunapar Nadeem Ahmed, SI Santosh Kumar Singh and beat constable Shashi Kumar in connection with the incident.

A departmental inquiry has been initiated against them.

Principal secretary (Home) Arvind Kumar said the excise department too suspended its inspector Sanjiv Kumar Singh, head constable Arvind Kumar Singh and four constables– Shesh Nath Chauhan, Mahendra Singh, Gopal Singh, Motilal Yadav.

The bodies were sent for post-mortem to ascertain the exact cause of death.