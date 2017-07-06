Time for men to bust beauty myths

The quest for looking fabulous is not just the domain of women as both the genders deserve to look their best. Amidst all the effective skincare routine, it is often difficult to tell the difference between the myths and facts, but fret not.

New York-based celebrity dermatologist Kiran Lohia and Ankit Khurana, CEO and Founder BeYouPlus, an aesthetic app, have shared beauty myths related to men:

* Myth 1: Chest shaving is good.

Reality: A bare chest is a big yes, however, chest shaving is a big no. It not only gives you rashes but encourages faster growth too.

* Myth 2: Aesthetic treatments are a girl’s thing.

Reality: You are mistaken as from facelift to blepharoplasty, there’s been a huge boom in the number of men choosing to go under the knife.

* Myth 3: Men don’t need to moisturize their skin, it is oily anyway.

Reality: It’s a wrong notion. Without adequate hydration, your skin will overcompensate by producing more oil, leaving you with clogged pores and breakouts. Consider buying serums, gels and liquids instead of greasy ointments or creams.

* Myth 4: Body soap is the best way to wash your face.

Reality: Your body soap is drying out your skin and not in a good way. Since body soap is harsh, you are making your face drier, more irritated and more likely to get allergies or even skin infections – even acne and zits.

* Myth 5: Men don’t need shaving gel or cream to shave.

Reality: Dry shaves are not the way to go as it causes the skin to be dry, rough and irritable. What’s the best option? Use a gentle cleansing lotion, apply it to the area, then shave the hair in the opposite direction.

* Myth 6: Men need to wash their face at least three to four times a day to get rid of skin’s greasiness.

Reality: When you overwash your face, you make your skin dry, signaling the oil glands to produce even more oil than it was making before. Then you wash it again, and the oil glands get stimulated again. Never wash your face more than two to three times a day with a pH balanced cleanser.

* Myth 7: Men don’t need sunblock when indoors.

Reality: Even when you are sitting indoors, the UVB and UVA rays are working on your skin and causing long-term and short-term damages. Wear at least two tablespoons of sunblock whether indoors or outdoors.