Reliance Jio launches ‘JioFi JioGST’ starter kit

Reliance Jio on Thursday launched the ‘JioFi JioGST’ starter kit that includes a GST filing service for businesses.

The starter kit that comes at Rs 1,999 offers access to a billing application and Jio’s GST software solution for tax filing, coupled with unlimited calls and 24GB data, for one year, according to information available on its website.

The offer which was made available on the Jio website also provides access to JioGST-empanelled tax practitioners who may even be authorised to file tax returns by businesses.