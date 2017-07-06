Jennifer Lopez releases new song

American singer and actress Jennifer Lopez has officially released her new single “Ni tú ni yo” featuring Gente de Zona.

The singer released the song on Monday as she performed it at a gig here, reports billboard.com.

“Ni tú ni yo” is set to appear on Lopez’s upcoming Spanish-language album, to be released in September.

A music video for the single will premiere on July 10.

“Ni tú ni yo” comes after “Mírate”, which she performed at the Billboard Latin Music Awards in April 2017.

Lopez, who has also given voice to the character of Shira in “Ice Age: Collision Course” — which will premiere in India on July 16 on Star Movies and Star Movies HD, officially announced the single on her Instagram on June 30.