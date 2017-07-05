Wimbledon: Wozniacki, Ferrer enter second round

Caroline Wozniacki of Denmark cruised into the women’s singles second round at the Wimbledon tennis tournament after defeating Hungarian Timea Babos 6-4, 4-6, 6-1.

The fifth seeded Wozniacki needed one hour and 42 minutes to get rid of the 24-year-old Babos on Tuesday, reports Efe news agency.

In the men’s singles category, Spain’s David Ferrer advanced to the second round after beating Richard Gasquet.

Wozniacki, former world no. 1, broke her rival’s serve twice to seal the first set, but one break was all Babos needed to push the match to a third set.

However, Babos did not win with any of her serve games in the third set as she managed to clinch just one game from a break.

The Danish player, who has never passed Wimbledon’s fourth round, is now set to play against Bulgarian Tsvetana Pironkova who defeated Italian Sara Errani 6-1, 6-4.

Czech Karolina Pliskova, seeded no. 3, eased past Russian Evgeniya Rodina 6-1, 6-4.

Pliskova, who reached the 2017 French Open semi-finals, is set to play against Slovak Magdalena Rybarikova.

Polish Agnieszka Radwanska, seeded no. 9, got into the second round at the cost of Serbian Jelena Jankovic 7-6 (3), 6-0.

Radwanska, the 2012 Wimbledon finalist, is set to play against American Christina McHale, who got the better of Briton Katie Boulter.

In the men’s section, Ferrer had to endure a strong fightback from Gasquet before ensuring his passage into the second round.

The 35-year-old Spaniard carved out a 6-3, 6-5, 5-7, 6-2 victory over the World No.22 Frenchman in two hours and 54 minutes.

Ferrer is unseeded at Wimbledon this year, the first time this has happened at a Grand Slam since the Australian Open 2005.

In the second round, Ferrer is set to play against Belgian Steve Darcis, who defeated Lithuanian Ricardas Berankis 4-6, 6-3, 2-6, 6-4, 6-3 in three hours and five minutes on Tuesday.