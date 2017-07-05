Print revised MRP on unsold stocks or face action: Paswan

New Delhi, Union Food Minister Ram Vilas Paswan on Wednesday said that manufacturers and vendors will have to print revised Minimum Retail Price (MRP), next to the old MRP, post Good and Service Tax (GST) rollout on unsold stocks or they will have to face legal action.

“We have issued an order seeking immediate printing of revised MRP as prices have either come down or gone up after the GST. So there will be two MRPs — old and revised. It will be in force till September 30. Later, there will be only revised MRP,” Paswan told reporters here.

The order is applicable for unsold stocks up to July 1. New revised MRP declaration can be done through stamping, putting sticker or online printing.

Paswan said the ministry was planning a dedicated helpline to lodge complaint related to overpricing by manufacturers, wholesalers, vendors.

“If customers notice that revised MRP is not printed and products are overpriced, they can lodge complaints through the helpline. Strict action will be taken,” Paswan said.

The minister appealed the manufacturing companies to inform people about the change in the MRP through newspaper advertisements.