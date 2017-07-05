Modi a weak Prime Minister, says Rahul Gandhi

New Delhi, Attacking Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday called him a “weak Prime Minister”.

“India has a weak Prime Minister,” Gandhi wrote on his Twitter handle.

He attached two news reports relating to Modi’s recent US visit. One of the reports said that Modi did not raise the H1-B visa issue during his talks with President Donald Trump.

The other report related to India’s acceptance of the term “India administered Kashmir” by the US State Department in its order designating Hizb-ul-Mujahideen leader Syed Salahuddin a global terrorist.