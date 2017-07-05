Grab Samsung Galaxy S8, Galaxy S8+ in orchid gray colour

Samsung India on Wednesday launched Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ smartphones in orchid gray colour that will be available for Rs 57,900 and Rs 64,900, respectively.

“To further fuel the unprecedented response to Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+, Samsung is pleased to introduce the all new orchid gray colour. Through this, our consumers would make a style statement that would set them above and apart from everyone else,” said Asim Warsi, Senior Vice President, Mobile Business, Samsung India in a statement.

Both the devices are equipped with 12MP rear camera with ‘Dual Pixel Technology’ and 8MP front camera with smart autofocus.

Buyers will get a dual benefit offer of a free convertible wireless charger what is worth Rs 4,499, along with cashback of Rs 3,000 on HDFC credit card, the statement added.

The devices will be available for pre-order from July 5 on Flipkart and Samsung Shop and at select stores from July 12.