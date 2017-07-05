Court defers 2G spectrum case for August 25

A court here on Wednesday adjourned the 2G spectrum allocation case for August 25. Former Telecom Minister A. Raja and DMK Rajya Sabha member Kanimozhi are being tried in the case.

CBI Special Judge O.P. Saini said that on account of voluminous and technical record of the case, files were still under perusal and it might take substantial time.

On April 26, the court had reserved its order in the case.

According to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), Raja was biased in allocating 2G mobile air waves and operating licences to telecom firms, causing a huge loss to the state exchequer.

The CBI chargesheet said Rs 200 crore were transferred from DB Group to Kalaignar TV, which were kickbacks in lieu of allocation of 2G spectrum to Swan Telecom Pvt Ltd.

It held that a conspiracy was hatched by Raja, Kanimozhi, DMK supremo M. Karunanidhi’s wife Dayalu Ammal and others and that the Rs 200 crore was proceeds of crime.

All accused, including Raja, are out on bail.