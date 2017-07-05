Businesses remain shut in Srinagar against GST

Businesses remained shut here in Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday as traders and civil society members called for an anti-GST shutdown.

The protest shutdown was called against the Goods and Services Tax implementation by the JKCC.

The Jammu and Kashmir Coordination Committee is a conglomerate of traders bodies and civil society members in the Valley.

Independent MLA, Engineer Rashid, who took out an anti-GST march here, was intercepted by the police in Jahangir Chowk area. They took Rashid and some of his supporters into preventive custody.

Authorities also imposed restrictions in five police station areas of Rainawari, Khanyar, Nowhatta, M.R.Gunj and Safa Kadal in the old city area to maintain law and order.

Shops and other businesses also remained closed in areas where restrictions were not imposed.

Public and private transport, however, moved almost normally in the uptown city areas.

The state legislature is presently holding a special session to pass a resolution seeking implementation of the GST like in the rest of the country.

State Finance Minister Haseeb Drabu moved the resolution in the lower House on Tuesday while state Roads and Buildings Minister Naeem Akhtar moved it in the upper House of the bicameral legislature.