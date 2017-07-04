Tips for monsoon wedding blues

Having a monsoon wedding? Avoid heavy fabrics like silk and velvet, stay away from extra bling and slip into flats or juttis, say experts.

Designer Lalit Dalmia, Vineet Chhajer, Director at Vineet Sarees, and Tripti Tandon, Dietician at UrbanClap, have rolled out tips that could be a saviour for stressed brides:

* Pick wedding attire wisely: Avoid heavy fabrics like silk, velvet and brocade as they can be very uncomfortable owing to their weight. Lighter options like net, georgette, crepe, chiffon, light satin and lace Kota handloom with light borders and heavy blouses are some options that could be explored. Also, avoid complicated draping styles for your sari or lehenga dupatta.

* Say no to too much bling: Strictly say no to kilos of embellishment on the wedding dress as it will make you feel uncomfortable. Pick out something with minimal embellishments and adornments. Go for rich lace work and minimal embroidery which will accentuate your wedding wear. It is best to go for a choli with intricate designs and pair it with a lighter ghagra and lehenga.

* Feel yourself barefoot: Just like your outfit, your footwear should be comfortable too. Less inched heels, wedges or platforms will work. You can also go for ‘blinged-up’ flats or juttis.

* Don’t go heavy on make-up: Keep yourself more natural and clean with less make-up. Also, be prepared for some emotional moments on your wedding day so, use waterproof make-up. Insist that your make-up artist uses waterproof liners, foundations, and sets your make-up with a translucent and oil absorbing powder.

* Style up your hair: Instead of keeping your hair open on the wedding day, go for a stylish messy or neat bun or an embellished braid. You can also use fresh seasonal flowers as adornments.

* Workout regime in less time: Since time is of the essence here, it is best to focus on full body exercises to get the lean look while burning a lot of calories in the process.

Rather than relying on walking or jogging or using isolated movements like bicep curls, leg extensions or calf raises, focus on super setting squats and pushups, rows and lunges to get blood pumping throughout the body. If you have access to a good facility, do wall balls, battle rope double slams, med ball throws and kettlebell swings.

* Yoga: Suryanamaskar, Pranayam, Vrischik Asana and Nauli Kriya are some of the asanas that could solve a stressed bride’s problems.

* Hydration: Increase intake of complex hydrates which is a diet of carbohydrates along with intake of food rich in fibre (fruits and vegetables). Lower the quantity of salt and oil (use extra virgin oil instead for cooking). Increase intake of milk protein and animal protein (chicken, fish and egg).

Have at least eight to 10 glasses of water, start your day with two teaspoons of honey and a whole lemon juice mixed in 500 ml of warm water.