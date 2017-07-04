RCom offers 4G VPN solution for businesses

Telecom major Reliance Communications (RCom) on Tuesday announced the launch of its 4G enterprise Virtual Private Network (VPN) solution designed to help businesses extend their corporate network in the last mile.

Launched by RCom’s India enterprise business services unit ‘Branch Connect’ offers secure high-performance wireless connectivity to connect branch offices, warehouses or partner offices to the corporate private network, a statement said.

‘Branch Connect’ offers enterprise-grade connectivity over RCom’s fourth generation (4G) LTE network, the company said.

Long-Term Evolution (LTE) is a standard for high-speed wireless communication for mobile phones and data terminals.

“The solution makes network expansion quick and easy for businesses across the country – from metropolitan areas to the hinterland, offering easy management and scalability of networks. The solution has been designed with security as the most critical product feature,” the statement said.

“If an enterprise’s Hybrid/Private/Public Cloud site is already connected to Reliance MPLS VPN, all that each of the other sites would need to do to connect to the corporate network is a plug-and-play,” it added.

“As enterprises extend into under-served urban areas and the hinterland, the need for reliable, fast and secure connectivity comes to the fore. Reliance ‘Branch Connect’ addresses these needs squarely and effectively,” said Bill Barney, Co-Chief Executive of Reliance Communications and Chief Executive Officer of Global Cloud Xchange.