Defending champion Murray advances at Wimbledon

Defending champion Andy Murray started his Wimbledon campaign on the right foot as he defeated Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan 6-1, 6-4, 6-2 on Monday.

With the Duchess of Cambridge watching from the royal box, British Murray, World and seeded No.1, needed just one hour and 44 minutes to get rid of the Russian-born Bublik, Reports Efe.

Bublik, 20, served 15 aces and fired 33 winners but his 12 double faults and 35 unforced errors made him vulnerable to Murray, who committed just 10 unforced errors.

It seemed like the 30-year-old Murray has put his hip trouble behind him, which prevented him from participating in two exhibition matches before Wimbledon, as he chases his third crown, and the second in a row, at the All England Club.

Rain interrupted the match just as Murray won the second set and it took 26 minutes to close the retractable roof.

Murray is set to play against German Dustin Brown, who defeated Portuguese Joao Sousa 7-6 (5), 6-4, 6-4.