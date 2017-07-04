Achal Kumar Joti appointed new Chief Election Commissioner

Election Commissioner Achal Kumar Joti has been appointed the next Chief Election Commissioner, the Law Ministry said on Tuesday. Joti will assume office on July 6, the day the incumbent Nasim Zaidi demits office.

Joti, a 1975-batch former Indian Administrative Service officer of the Gujarat cadre, will have a short tenure of around six months since he is scheduled to retire in January 2018 after attaining the age of 65.

Joti joined the Election Commission on May 13, 2015. Earlier, he served as the Gujarat Chief Secretary under the then Chief Minister Narendra Modi.