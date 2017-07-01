GST effect: Maruti Suzuki reduces vehicle prices by up to 3%

Automobile major Maruti Suzuki India on Saturday said that it has passed on the entire benefit of GST (Goods and Services Tax) rates on vehicles to its customers.

According to the company, after the implementation of GST, the ex-showroom prices of its models have come down by up to three per cent.

“The rate of reduction varies across locations depending on the VAT (value added tax) rates applicable prior to GST,” the company said in a statement.

However, the company pointed out that owing to withdrawal of tax concessions on mild hybrid vehicles, the prices of “Smart Hybrid Ciaz Diesel” and “Smart Hybrid Ertiga Diesel” have increased.