Brighten up your home in monsoon

Welcome monsoon with some bright changes in the decor to lift up the mood in the dull weather, say experts.

Experts at Kansai Nerolac, Pritika Chatterjee, CEO and Co-Founder, TidyHomz, and Surabhi Mittal, Founder, RevivedbySurabhi, have shared some decor tips for monsoon:

* To brighten your living room, you may choose to paint your walls in shades of bright red, blue or even yellows. Avoid upholstery and furniture, which gets moisture easily, use a plain colour sofa and accessories it with colourful cushions.

* Kitchen is the place where the women spend most of their time and it is said your mood reflect in the food you make, so it is necessary to quirk up the kitchen interiors. You can use colourful and innovative designs to make the mundane tasks more joyful.

Use cute cutlery and containers along with some fancy dining set. Keep the dining table plain or put up a dinning cloth of a pastel colour, which will help accentuate your food. You can use colourful tablemats to perk up your dining experience.

* Get a vibrant or funky doormat outside the house to keep out the mud and slush that this season will bring in.

* Say no to heavy ornamental curtains and go in for some light ones. Some good colour schemes to go for include leafy green, aqua, turquoise, scarlet and corn yellow to uplift your somber mood. Heavy curtains gets damp and since they are difficult to dry. Thin cotton curtains not only dry quickly but are also easy to wash.

* We all love the sound of the rain. To soothe your mood further, add the music of wind chimes when the cool breeze comes in. There are a lot many decorative wind chimes available at the local market and also online. You can also add some indoor plants.

* A good way to welcome monsoon is by decorating your home with monsoon-friendly accessories that make your home bright and striking. Let your guests enjoy the rains along with a cup of hot tea accompanied by beautiful coasters, beautiful cup and saucers made of intrique desgins and papermache. Also make it fun for yourself this monsoon by adding fun furniture like hammock and swing to your favourite music or book.

* Invest in different shaped candles and incense sticks with mild fragrance that helps to prevent your home from musty smell. The aroma is soothing and lively to our smell senses and what better way than inviting your family and friends, offering them sweets and flaunting away your innovative concept.

In addition, you can buy lamps or lanterns to give your house a royal look.