Restrictions imposed in Srinagar due to separatist-called protests

Authorities imposed restrictions in parts of Srinagar on Friday to prevent separatist-called protests.

The separatists have called for post Friday prayer protests in the Kashmir Valley against the US administration’s decision to declare Pakistan-based Hizbul Mujahideen leader Syed Salahuddin a global terrorist.

The restrictions were imposed in the areas falling under the jurisdiction of five police stations — Khanyar, Rainawari, Nowhatta, M.R. Gunj and Safa Kadal, the police said.

Shops, public transport and other businesses remained shut in these areas.

Heavy deployments of police and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) have been made in sensitive areas of Srinagar and other districts, the police said.

Traffic movement was normal where there were no r