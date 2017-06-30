Pakistan violates ceasefire, targets Indian posts in Rajouri

Violating the ceasefire, Pakistan today targeted Indian posts and civilian areas with mortar bombs and automatic weapons along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri district.

Indian troops effectively retaliated to the violation.

The ceasefire violation started at 0415 hours targeting Indian Army posts along the LoC in Bhimbher Gali (BG) sector, a Defence spokesman said.

Yesterday, two Indian Army jawans were injured when Pakistani troops fired from small arms and shelled mortars on forward posts and civilian areas along the LoC in Poonch district.

On June 27, Pakistani had violated the ceasefire by shelling areas along the LoC in Bhimbher Gali sector.

There have been 23 ceasefire violations by Pakistan in June besides a cross-LoC attack.