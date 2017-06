The Jammu-Srinagar national highway on Friday was blocked due to landslides stalling the progress of the Amarnath pilgrims. No ‘yatri’ was allowed to move towards the Kashmir Valley from here, an official said.

The landslides were triggered by incessant rains throughout the night.

“No pilgrim movement has been allowed today (Friday) towards the Valley from the Bhagwati Nagar Yatri Niwas here. The situation will be reviewed,” the official said.

The 40-day long Amarnath Yatra started on Thursday.