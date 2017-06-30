Cover Story: Monarchy Versus Democracy

While abdicating monarchy by democracy, if UK and Japan fails, it would affect the global merchandise to a larger extent unlike Afghanistan, Nepal and Bhutan

By Asit Manohar, Mridu Kumari

Ten months after Emperor Akihito indicated his desire to step down in a public address, this thorny problem is finally on the road to resolution. The process has in some ways served as a mirror reflecting the state of our country. And it provides us with guidance as the nation weighs the question of how we should consider the emperor as symbol of the state from here on.

The first rests in public opinion. In a poll last August, nearly 90% of Japanese supported letting the reigning emperor step down. The emperor had the people on his side — the strongest trump card in a democratic society. A conclusion had been reached.

Concerns that Emperor Akihito’s address might have run afoul of the constitution did not surface. The view that the monarch should stay on and simply fill his ceremonial duties — expressed by some experts — was completely dismissed. This was because the emperor established himself in the public eye and won support over 29 years of performing public duties.

Like Japan, the United Kingdon or UK is also looking forward to abdicate monarchial system with complete democratic establishment. However, before moving forward, we need to understand that this experiment has already happened in countries like Afghanistan, Nepal and Bhutan and all these nations have failed miserably after abdication of monarchial system by the free democracy. Failure of such experiments couldn’t affect global merchandise as those nations had very little share in the global economy. However, if such experiments give same kind of results in UK and Japan, then it would highly affect the world economy. Hence, Japan and UK need to go by the Nepalese and other countries so that it didn’t commit the same mistake while implementing democracy in the respective countries.

NEPALESE LESSON

As opposed to the findings of the researches, the parliamentary system in Nepal has not been able to influence liberalization process significantly. It has failed to provide direction and initiate actions to alter structural policies.

In Nepal’s case, the trade regime was liberalized at a rapid pace though regulatory framework remained weak. This had taken place especially after political change during the decade of 90s: one of the compelling reasons may be that the countries around the world were liberalizing their economy during the period and Nepal also adopted ‘me-too’ approach. More significant rationale for liberalization in Nepal was donor-driven since larger portion of financial aid (to be received) had inclusive conditionality of liberalization of the economy. Because of this, policymaking approach became increasingly donor-driven without evaluation of the requirement of the economy itself.

Though the economy was liberalized at the policymaking level, the implementation lacked direction because of varied reasons. Perhaps the Nepalese economy was not ready to absorb such rapid pace of liberalization and gradualism may have been better policy option (which is subject to further research). And when the regulatory framework to support and enhance liberalization remained weak, both in design and implementation, liberalization itself became ‘half-baked’ process lacking any direction. Thus, liberalization could neither institutionalize (create good institutions for economic development) nor provide benefit to the larger section of population as envisaged. Instead of reducing, haphazard implementation of liberalization provided continuity and strengthened existent urban-rural divide further.

During Panchayat regime, ‘Gaufarka Abhiyan’ was implemented which may have yielded some economic benefit though it is disputed and it is claimed with it had strong populist bias.

Of course, which form of governance promotes institutionalization process, hence economic development, is a pertinent issue at this stage. The commonly held assumption is that “democracy promotes economic development” , suggesting that causality (direction) flows from democracy to economic development. And the case that democracy promotes development rests on the central idea that the political institutions critical to economic development are more likely to exist and function effectively under democratic rule. Democratic institutions may strengthen or defend the rule of law; but the same institutions also have the capacity to undermine the rule of law. This causality, from democracy to development, has been proved by some researchers.

At the same time, however, “evidence that democratizations yield subsequent economic growth is quite weak and political regimes may still influence economic growth”. Persson and Tabellini investigate this relationship between democratization and economic liberalization in their research paper. They find that both democratization and economic liberalization quicken of the pace of growth; yet, the sequence of reforms assumes more significance.

Nepal does not fall within any specific model when we only look at the theoretical background. Reforms, leading to liberalization, had already been initiated in some sectors (especially in financial sector) before advent of democracy in 1990. Hence we cannot classify Nepal under category of a country in a closed economic environment in a strictest sense for this reason. However, policy decisions during and after 90s strongly show redistributive and populist bias. The policy decision pertaining to reduction in land ceilings had strong political and social justice logic than economic one. The proponents of this policy decision see reduction in land ceiling, and consequent redistribution, as one of the ways to correct distortion in wealth distribution. The opponents provide justification that land redistribution creates farmers with small land holdings and they would, in anyway, remain at subsistence level because they cannot take advantage of ‘economies of scale’.

Instead, they advise the government to generate other sources of employment opportunities, if it seriously intends correct wealth distribution distortion and income inequality. And another issue that should be given priority, but has fallen in populist bias, is rural focus. Earlier, during Panchayat regime, ‘Gaufarka Abhiyan’ was implemented which may have yielded some economic benefit though it is disputed and it is claimed with it had strong populist bias. During democracy, the CPN (UML) introduced Build Your Own Village concept in its nine-month rule for extensive rural development in decentralized manner. On a theoretical basis, it had all the elements to alter the face of rural Nepal – budgetary allocation, concept of decentralization, etc.

However, implementation process again lacked vital direction and it achieved less than desired outcome. It provided invaluable lesson that only channeling resources, without mechanism to spend in transparent manner, does not bring in desired results. Only consolation that this program provided is that rural focus has been imbibed prominently in successive plans and policies of the subsequent governments since then.

VOTE BANK POLITICS

The Women Reservation declaration of the reinstated Nepalese Parliament only provided reservation in the government jobs and conveniently ignored their own parties.

The concerned party-leaders either evade or provide superficial answers to such questions. It clearly shows that state of the economy and what needs to be done turns out to be least-prioritized area. They strongly exhibit that ‘politics-is-panacea’ and ‘as-and-when-it-comes’ tendency. In such instance, it is predictable that the structural (economic) polices will be dominated by the donor agencies.

Moreover, our historical and cultural background may have influenced our upbringing to such an extent that we are not able to overcome their influence. In the modern history of Nepal, it has been individual and/or community-based politics where a particular individual or community did not allow other individuals and/or communities participate in decision-making process.

To maintain and continue such domination, the whole process was kept opaque. And with opaque process in place, there is no need to build responsibility and accountability procedure. Sadly, the same trend is evident even after democracy within the political parties and government bureaucracy. That is the reason why our electoral practice is one of least reformed area where political parties, for instance, do not have to maintain any books of accounts or audit those accounts or disclose the amount of donations collected. Such an arrangement induces corruption for party funds. In addition, they have shown no inclination to introduce laws that enforce strict disclosure norms.

As of recently, the Women Reservation declaration of the reinstated Parliament only provided reservation in the government jobs and conveniently ignored their own parties. And when policymakers at the highest decision-making body, representing the political parties, engage in dubious practices and promote double standards themselves, it is unwise to expect them to devise transparent and workable mechanism in the first place.

Finally, regarding this issue of link between democracy and economic growth, Gilles concludes that “there is no ironclad law defining the relationship between democracy and economic growth and the effects, where they are demonstrated, appear to be more subtle and indirect”. He rightly suggests quality of governance as an important influence on economic growth. Unfortunately, the quality of governance is an unknown phrase to our policymakers since ‘politics-is-panacea’ is their only mantra.

AFGHAN EXPERIMENT

Though democracy may be emphasized, democracy has many features: form of a government and electoral rule. As a form of government in Afghanistan for example, there is a broad classification suggesting parliamentary and presidential; as an electoral rule, there is a classification of proportionate and majoritarian. And Person emphasizes that the specific political arrangement – the form of democracy, rather than democracy per se – may be one of the links between history, current policy and economic development. He also adds that if political arrangements influence fiscal policy and corruption, they are likely to be reflected in structural policies (such as regulation to protect property rights, non-protective trade mechanism etc) that promote economic development; and if history and culture shape important societal institutions, they are likely to be reflected in the design of political institutions (such as form of government or the electoral system etc). His research concludes that parliamentary democracy and age of democracy have strong positive impact on economic performance through structural policies. His research includes 140 countries during the period 1960 to 2000.

The question of permanent and temporary reforms is also evaluated which gives valid conclusion that permanent reforms, rather than temporary ones, have stronger effect on structural policies. He deduces that reforms initiated by the government in parliamentary setup positively influence the liberalization of trade and the protection of property rights; and possible explanation is that parliamentary democracy is able to alter structural policies and expand government spending significantly. This conclusion also validates the finding of another research that parliamentary system help produce balanced spending programs (in development areas) that serve broad and stable majority of voters than other forms of democratic setup because of requirement of confidence measure in parliamentary system is inherent.

From Afghanese perspective, structural polices, as mentioned above, seem to have driven by the donors’ desires instead of domestic economic needs. As opposed to the findings of the researches, the parliamentary system in Nepal has not been able to influence liberalization process significantly. It has failed to provide direction and initiate actions to alter structural policies. In fact, the Nepalese policymakers have shown a strong tendency to devote time in partisan politics wherein crucial economic issues are continually neglected either because of lack of knowledge or inability to prioritize. For instance, electoral manifesto of any political party provides elusive indication, at the best, of what economic policies it will adopt and how it plans to usher development.

JAPANESE, UK ELECTIVE

Unlike their counterparts from Nepal and Bhutan, British or Japanese are not going to witness scrapping of monarchical institution or any development related to this in near future, even as ceremonial heads of these countries have themselves expressed their desire to step down from their haloed position. But instead of renunciating their thrones, they are in favour of leaving them for their successors. In April, Queen Elizabeth II left her well-wishers in a state of shock when she, in a gathering in Southend On Sea, expressed her desire to pass on baton of ceremonial power to a younger candidate who understands the need of a modern Britain. There is a possibility new British monarch will be appointed in September 2018. All the while Prince Philip, the nonagenarian husband of the Queen, has already made announcement that he would step down from public life.

The Prince who has been at the Queen’s side for the past 65 years, would stop accepting invitation for public engagements from September onwards. This, however, doesn’t reflect that the British monarchy is at ease with custom and tradition it is carrying on amid fast changing contours of society. Voice has started emerging from the royal family for breaking the centuries old tradition of selecting the next heir and a case in point is Prince Harry who told a US magazine recently that no one in the royal family wants to be king or queen. “Is there any one of the royal family who wants to be king or queen? I don’t think so,” 32-year-old Harry, the second son of Prince Charles, remarked. But he hastened to add, “We will carry out our duties at the right time.” All this has given birth to a feeling that the British Monarch on its own too doesn’t want to carry on the tradition. For this, on- going debate in the media on the country’s ceremonial existence of monarchy has some reasons. In fact, people have started questioning the merit of spending tax payers’ money to sustain the institution which has outlived its utility. Britain’s grassroots movements like Republican movement have announced that it would campaign for holding a referendum on the future of the British monarchy after the Queen’s death.

Similarly, Japan’s Emperor Akihito has decided to abdicate the Chrysanthemum throne. He is expected to abdicate his throne in December 2018, when he will mark his 85th birthday. The Japanese government has approved legislation that will permit Emperor Akihito to fulfill his wish of renunciating the power. If Emperor steps down, it will mark a new phase in Japan’s political history; he will be the first monarch in more than two centuries to step down. Akihito’s oldest son, Crown Prince Naruhito will be then crowned as the new emperor of Japan. However, unlike Britain, there is no anti-kingship movement in Japan, because the institution is seen there as a pillar of strength and an important cog of the country’s unity and territorial integrity.

In contrast, it was people’s movement which forced Nepal King Gyanendra to relinquish kingship and allow democratic republicanism to take roots in the Himalayan country. Within the Constitution of Nepal, king like institution has been replaced with parliamentary democracy with constitutional power vested in the Prime Minister. Like India, Nepal too has a presidential office where the occupant is merely a titular head. Majority of people in the Himalayan country are happy with doing away with monarchical system in the nation, but there is a section of people also feel that the country has become rudderless after the institution of kingship has been done away with. Political instability, where in Nepal has seen formation of 10 new governments since 2008, has given birth to a call for the revival of the old royal system of governance. In fact, despite promulgation of new Constitution, this small Himalayan country is wretchedly ensconced with power struggle. For this, fractured mandate is also a cause. No mainstream party, either the Nepali Congress or the Communist Party of Nepal (United Marxist-Leninist), the Communist Party of Nepal-Maoist and others have managed to secure majority seats in the election. As a result, forming a government by hitching together two or three different parties of different ideologies has become a political tradition there.

Therefore, with no ideological glue to keep them together, each coalition partner tries to secure its political interests rather than national interests. In this struggle for power and pelf, no coalition government has been able to survive more than nine or 10 months. This has hugely impacted economic growth, development and employment generation in the country. This apart, resentment that started boiling among residents of the country’s plain region after the promulgation of the new Constitution in September 2015 has not been addressed. The former Prachanda government tried to assuage frayed tempers of Madhesi and Janjatis who form 50 percent of the country’s population and reside in plain region, called ‘terai,’ by bringing amendment in the Constitution. But due to the lack of majority (two-third elected representatives’ support is needed to pass an amendment) support, Prachanda-led government failed to push a constitution amendment. This has kept large swath of terai region boiling. Division of the terai in seven regions and barring Madhesis from becoming PM, President, Chief Justice, Chief Election Commissioner, Police Chief, Army Chief and discriminating residents on the citizenship issues are key reasons of on-going protests in the country, which has of late lost its virulent outcry. These developments have led royalist parties and groups to call for the revival of the monarchical system in the country.

However, Bhutan is altogether a different chapter. In this tiny Himalayan nation it was in March 2008, coincidently the same time when Nepal was heading towards republican democracy, Bhutan became, as per Pawan Verma, the former Indian ambassador to Thimpu, the world’s youngest democracy. “An absolute democracy gave way to a constitutional monarchy, a new Constitution mandating a parliamentary democracy was adopted, and, for the first time, the people of Bhutan, voted, on the basis of universal suffrage, to elect a new parliament consisting of a National Council or Upper House with 25 members, and a National Assembly of Lower House with 47 members,”

Verma wrote in an article in a prominent daily on April 1, 2015. More than eight years have passed, there has been no occasion when constitutional democracy has failed to come with public aspiration and desire. This is the major reason there is no call for revival of monarchy from the common Bhutanese, like the way, it is being witnessed in Nepal. In contrast, Britain which champions the cause of individual freedom and modernism, is undergoing a gradual change, however, on social and platforms. There are occasional appearances of piece in newspapers on the necessity of monarchy and its haloed position for whose maintenance, huge amount of money is spent annually. But then each country has its own political experience and each wants to stays the traditional, customary courses in accordance with suitability.