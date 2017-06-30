BWF rankings: Shuttler Srikanth back in top 10

Consecutive victories in the Indonesia Open and Australian Open Superseries have lifted India’s Kidambi Srikanth three spots to the eighth place in men’s singles, according to the latest Badminton World Federation (BWF) rankings released on Thursday.

Srikanth, who beat the world and Olympic champion Chen Long in straight games 22-20, 21-6 to claim the Australian Open Super Series, has entered the top ten of the BWF men’s singles rankings for the first time in 10 months.

Prior to the Australian Open feat, the Guntur-born shuttler lifted the Indonesian Open title after registering straight games 21-11, 21-19 win over Japan’s Kazumasa Sakai.

This made him the first Indian badminton player to win consecutive Super Series titles.

The 24-year-old had last reached the top 10 in October 2016, a couple months after he reached the quarter-finals at the Rio Olympics. His career-high ranking remains No 3, which was achieved in June 2015.

Among others, B. Sai Praneeth and Ajay Jayaram swapped places to be positioned at No.15 and 16. H.S. Prannoy, however, slipped two rungs to be placed at No.23.

In women’s singles, while Rio silver medallist P.V. Sindhu dropped a place to No.5, her compatriot Saina Nehwal rose one point to claw back into the top-15.

In men’s doubles, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty vaulted five positions to be placed at No.36.