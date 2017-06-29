Nitish Kumar to skip GST rollout in Parliament

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar will not attend the Parliament rollout of the GST on Friday midnight and JD-U MPs are free to decide whether they want to be there or not.

Janata Dal-United spokesperson K.C. Tyagi told IANS: “Nitish Kumar will not attend the midnight session of Parliament on GST (Goods and Services Tax) rollout.”

He also said the JD-U had not issued any whip to its MPs vis-a-vis the midnight session. “It is their choice. If they want to attend it, they can or they can skip it,” Tyagi added.