Decks cleared for Sindhu’s appointment as Andhra officer

The Andhra Pradesh State Public Service Commission has given the green signal for the appointment of Olympics badminton silver medallist P.V. Sindhu as a Group-I officer.

The badminton player is soon expected to receive the letter of her appointment in the cadre of a revenue divisional officer, official sources said on Thursday.

Last month, the state legislature had passed a Bill amending the State Public Services Act to appoint Sindhu as a Group-1 officer in the government.

As any recruitment in public service has to be only through the APPSC, selection committee or employment exchange, the government had to amend the Andhra Pradesh (Regulation of Appointments to Public Services and Rationalization of Staff Pattern and Pay Structure) Act, 1994.

Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu had announced in the state assembly that the government intended to appoint Sindhu as the state’s sports ambassador.

Following her success in the Olympics last year, Naidu had announced a cash reward of Rs 3 crore, a residential plot in Amaravati and Group-I officer’s job.

As she was born in Hyderabad and had been living in the city, the Telangana government also presented a cash reward of Rs 5 crore and a residential plot.

Though Telangana too offered her a job, Sindhu accepted the offer of Andhra Pradesh, the native state of her parents.