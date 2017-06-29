Australian cricket team captain Steve Smith announces his engagement with Willis

Australian cricket team captain Steve Smith on Thursday announced his engagement with partner Dani Willis through social media.

“Today I got down on one knee and @dani_willis said YES,” Smith posted on Instagram.

The 28-year old batsman, rated one of the best in the world, was at New York City’s Rockefeller Centre rooftop.

After Australia’s early exit from the ICC Champions Trophy in England, Smith has been holidaying. He visited Monaco, London and New York, where the right-hander has been fine-tuning his baseball skills, Cricket Australia reported.

Australia play Bangladesh in Tests in August-September.

Then there is a limited-overs tour of India, the Ashes at home, and more limited-overs matches against England and New Zealand.

A four-Test series in South Africa next year is also scheduled along with a Bangladesh Test tour.

Smith’s participation, however, will depend on whether the new Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between Cricket Australia and the Australian Cricketers’ Association is agreed upon. The players’ contract with the national cricket board ends on Friday.