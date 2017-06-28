Mamata raises concern over GST roll-out from July 1

Raising concern over the launch of Goods and Services Tax (GST) from July 1, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday said the unnecessary disastrous hurry will be an epic blunder of the Centre, after the demonetisation move.

“We are deeply concerned about the GST implementation. After demonetisation, this unnecessary disastrous hurry is another epic blunder of the Centre. We have been for GST from the beginning but are very worried now with the way the central government is going ahead with the implementation,” she said.

“Our repeated suggestions to take some more time to properly implement the GST have fallen on deaf ears,” she said in a Facebook post.

In a bid to protest the move, the Trinamool Congress would not attend the midnight programme to mark the GST roll-out in Parliament on June 30.

“Our Parliamentary Party has decided not to attend the June 30 midnight programme at Parliament House to celebrate the GST, as a mark of protest,” Banerjee said.

She said the entire business community, especially the small and medium ones, is scared and confused.

“Only 60 hours are left before this ill-planned launch and no one knows for sure what’s happening!” she said.