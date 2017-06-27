Malinga faces disciplinary action over media comments

Veteran Sri Lanka fast bowler Lasith Malinga will face a disciplinary inquiry from the national cricket board for “repeated breaches” of the terms of his contract.

The executive committee of Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC), which met here on Monday, said the pacer had twice violated the agreement which does not allow him to make any statements to the media without the prior consent of the board.

“Malinga has on two occasions since his return from the Champions Trophy acted in contravention of the terms of agreement which specifically bar him from making any statements to the media without the prior written consent of the Chief Executive Officer,” the SLC said in a statement.

Reports have also emerged that Malinga had made certain comments against Sri Lanka’s Sports Minister Dayasiri Jayasekara.

“Accordingly, it was decided upon the instance of his first infraction, on or about 19th June 2017 to take disciplinary action, the Executive Committee having noted that Malinga is a senior national player with experience ductus exemplo.”

“Subsequent to a repeated breach on or about the 21st June 2017, the Committee has expedited the said inquiry which will be conducted by a disciplinary panel comprised of Hony. Secretary SLC Mohan de Silva, Chief Executive Officer Mr. Ashley de Silva, and Chairman Disciplinary Committee Mr. Asela Rekawa AAL,” the statement said.

“The findings of the said hearing will be forwarded to the Executive Committee for suitable Disciplinary action.”